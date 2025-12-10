Replace Creamer With This Velvety Ingredient To Give Coffee A Rich Lift

There are numerous ways to drink coffee, but if you're not a fan of basic black coffee, then milk, half-and-half, and non-dairy creamer are all standard add-ins. Some not-so-standard ones include butter and coconut oil (remember the 20-teens bulletproof coffee diet fad?), Trader Joe's cookie butter (or any other brand of cookie butter), and tahini, which is surprisingly good in lattes. Yet another out-of-the-carton suggestion comes from Rod Johnson, co-founder of the online coffee and tea retailer BLK & Bold. Hear him out: Johnson suggests you try adding yogurt.

"Adding yogurt to coffee gives it a creamy, full texture while bringing a light tang to the flavor. It's similar to using milk but with added probiotics that support gut health," Johnson assured The Takeout. The way he sees it, "It's a simple swap that adds some richness and a small nutritional boost without taking away from the coffee itself." Yogurt is especially rich in protein. Stirring two tablespoons into your coffee will boost your intake of this nutrient by about one gram. Sure, it's a fairly small amount, but every little bit adds up. Plus, in Johnson's opinion, yogurt also improves both the texture and taste of the coffee; so it's a win all around.