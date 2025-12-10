Replace Creamer With This Velvety Ingredient To Give Coffee A Rich Lift
There are numerous ways to drink coffee, but if you're not a fan of basic black coffee, then milk, half-and-half, and non-dairy creamer are all standard add-ins. Some not-so-standard ones include butter and coconut oil (remember the 20-teens bulletproof coffee diet fad?), Trader Joe's cookie butter (or any other brand of cookie butter), and tahini, which is surprisingly good in lattes. Yet another out-of-the-carton suggestion comes from Rod Johnson, co-founder of the online coffee and tea retailer BLK & Bold. Hear him out: Johnson suggests you try adding yogurt.
"Adding yogurt to coffee gives it a creamy, full texture while bringing a light tang to the flavor. It's similar to using milk but with added probiotics that support gut health," Johnson assured The Takeout. The way he sees it, "It's a simple swap that adds some richness and a small nutritional boost without taking away from the coffee itself." Yogurt is especially rich in protein. Stirring two tablespoons into your coffee will boost your intake of this nutrient by about one gram. Sure, it's a fairly small amount, but every little bit adds up. Plus, in Johnson's opinion, yogurt also improves both the texture and taste of the coffee; so it's a win all around.
How to add yogurt to coffee
The one caveat about adding yogurt to coffee is that it doesn't work at all temperatures. "Hot coffee can cause yogurt to separate, so I usually recommend trying it with iced coffee," cautioned Johnson. For a smoother mix, you could blend the yogurt with a small amount of cold coffee or creamer, then stir the liquid into your beverage.
As to what type of yogurt to use, Johnson prefers more of a minimalist approach. "Plain or lightly sweetened yogurt works best because it lets the coffee flavor shine," he opined. If you like your coffee sweet or want to counterbalance some of that yogurt tang, you can always add sugar, honey, or maple syrup. For something even sweeter, you could make a coffee smoothie or pour the drink over a scoop of frozen yogurt. (For this froyo affogato, you can use hot coffee or espresso.) If you don't mind leaning into the sour flavor, though, you may wish to try a Cambodian-style iced coffee with yogurt, condensed milk, and lemon juice. As Johnson described this beverage, "It gives you something creamy, refreshing, and just a little different."