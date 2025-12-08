The Best Baked Potato Topping Is Simple, Flavorful, And Can Be Grown In Your Kitchen

Whether you use Martha Stewart's trick for fluffy baked potatoes or you make extra crispy baked potatoes in the air fryer, those spuds can't live up to their full potential until they are furnished with all the flavorful toppings that make them so appealing. Everyone has their favorites, with some loading them up with meat and cheese, while others swear a decent "baker" deserves to be crowned with a charitable ladle of chili. Yet, with all the heavier ingredients hogging the spotlight, chives are frequently overlooked as a must-have for any baked potato worth its salt.

Contrary to what some folks think, chives aren't the same as green onions. Whereas the latter boasts a pungent, sometimes oniony flavor (depending on whether you use the green tops or the white ends), chives lend more subtle herbaceous notes with a hint of garlic that complements the savory flavors of other baked potato toppings like bacon and sour cream. The small green bits cut through the richness and make the dish feel a bit lighter and fresher.

The best part? They are essentially free. With a one-time purchase of a small pot containing drainage holes, a modest amount of quality soil, and chive seeds, you can grow chives right on your kitchen windowsill. By dedicating the time for just a little maintenance, you'll effectively have chives on hand any time a baked potato calls your name.