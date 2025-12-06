According To One Bakery Pro, You Might Want To Start Squishing Your Cake

Keeping the cake layers properly in place while frosting takes a little finesse because the last thing you want is for the layers to slip around. The Takeout spoke to Victoria Fisk, cofounder and confectionery chef at Bouqedibles, about some ways to handle your layer cakes so that they stay bound together. And one of the things Fisk suggested is a bit of gentle manual coaxing to ensure everything stays in place.

Fisk said, "In most cakes, gentle pressure helps bind the frosting and the sponge together. When you are working with a complex filling, you need a buttercream barrier to keep the filling from oozing out, and pressing the layers gently helps make sure that barrier is secure."

Don't forget to keep your cake aligned properly, too. Fisk said that since the positioning of the layers is all dependent on each layer's relationship to the bottom sponge, arranging your layers evenly is important. If everything's aligned properly, that'll help ensure that the cakes, filling, and frosting don't slide.