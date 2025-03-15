The Easy Trick You Need For Evenly Cut Cake Layers

Although I don't do it frequently, I love to bake cakes. I see beautiful, creative cake recipes on food blogs and in magazines, and I'm always inspired to recreate them. The cakes usually taste pretty good, but my decorating skills go awry right out of the gate when I attempt to separate my cakes into even layers. They are always crooked and wonky, but I really don't bake enough cakes to justify purchasing a fancy cake leveler. And that's where this clever little toothpick method comes in.

You'll need a ruler, a box of toothpicks, and a sharp serrated knife to pull this off. Place your ruler vertically against the side of your baked cake and push a toothpick halfway in, parallel to your work surface, to mark the middle of the cake. Move the ruler around the cake and place toothpicks at the same level. You don't need to go overboard with the number of toothpicks, just use enough to give yourself a guide for where to cut.

Now you're going to use the serrated knife to split your cake in half. The knife should be parallel to your cake stand, with the blade sitting just above the toothpicks. The toothpicks serve as your guide. As you slice the cake, just make sure your knife stays on top of the toothpicks. Gradually slice deeper into the cake, until you've cut through and are able to lift the top layer off. Your two halves should be straight, even, and ready to fill however you desire.