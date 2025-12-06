Remember These? The Collectible McDonald's Plates That Every '90s Kid Ate From

If you're a '90s kid, you probably lusted for one unrivaled McDonald's relic: the collectible Hercules plate set. Released in tandem with the film in 1997, the Hercules plate set came with six plates, each depicting a different character from the movie. Now that you've been hit with a beam of nostalgia, you may also remember begging your parents to splurge at the golden arches as this collector's item was available for purchase for an additional cost. With the purchase of a large sandwich or Happy Meal, you could buy one plate (randomly chosen) for an extra $1.99.

On a Facebook group page commemorating 1990s pop culture, one user posted about their adoration for the famed McDonald's plate set, prompting other users to gleefully echo the sentiment in the comments section. As users reminisced about the revered dishes — sharing how frequently they used them and how sweet the memories are — many exclaimed they can still find these plates in their homes. Whether being used as wall décor or by their children and grandchildren, these plates have been a mainstay in some homes for almost 30 years, indicating how treasured they are.

This hints at an integral part of the McDonald's brand: collectors items. Shortly after the release of the Happy Meal in 1979, McDonald's began accompanying the kid-friendly meals with kid-desired items (namely, toys). Each toy illustrated a clear representation of the time it was released, deeming them highly valuable to collectors today. With a seemingly-endless list of Happy Meal toys in existence, there are many collectibles you can still get your hands on today — some come with a stiff price.