Turn Jell-O Shots Into A Classy Adult Christmas Treat With This Beverage

If you're planning a holiday party and trying to make it look professional, it's understandable if your mind doesn't go to Jell-O shots right away. They have a reputation, and professional isn't normally a part of it. However, there are ways to upgrade these alcoholic treats to make them classier than what you'd find at a messy college party, and there are plenty of holiday-themed Jell-O shots out there. Distinguished, festive Jell-O shots are possible. The secret is to add red wine or sangria to the shots because they'll give the drinks a deep red Christmas color and a little more respectability.

Your typical Jell-O shot is made from vodka, but that's not a requirement. You can easily make Jell-O shots using most any variety of liquor. What does wine offer besides the color? Wine has a significantly lower alcohol concentration than vodka which will make these Jell-O shots less intense right off the bat. More importantly (or equally as important), wine provides a fruit flavor that's different than the artificial fruit flavored gelatin mix because you're using alcohol distilled from grapes. Naturally, sangria, which is made from wine and fresh fruit, will add an even stronger fresh fruit flavor. If your goal is non-alcoholic shots, then mocktail sparkling sangria is the ideal holiday replacement for wine anyway and makes for an easy substitution in your gelatin concoction.