Wrap This Savory Meat Around Water Chestnuts For A Christmas Appetizer Packed With Flavor

When many of us think of Christmas foods, our minds go to the decadent dishes we might make once or twice a year for the most special of holidays or events. Those might include prime rib or rib roast, or even beef Wellington, roast leg of lamb, shrimp cocktail, or blinis with caviar. But special doesn't necessarily need to mean extravagant. For example, you can create a retro appetizer that will fit on any Christmas spread with as little as two ingredients: water chestnuts and bacon.

You might recognize this hors d'oeuvre as rumaki, a bite-sized nibble that was totally en vogue in the 1950s and '60s. The traditional dish was made by wrapping chicken livers with bacon and baking until crisp, but an alternative version using whole water chestnuts instead of livers also gained momentum. Water chestnuts have a very mild flavor but give you superior crunch while the bacon tastes smoky and salty with a pleasant chew. For even more flavor, bacon-wrapped water chestnuts are often baked with a sweet and tangy glaze. This sauce can be made with ketchup, a little hard-to-pronounce Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, mustard, and soy sauce — or any combination of sweet, savory, and sour ingredients.

For the most successful appetizer, seek out canned whole water chestnuts, rather than sliced ones. The latter will be too difficult to wrap in bacon and won't give you nearly enough crunch. Thoroughly dry the outside of the water chestnuts so excess moisture won't prevent your bacon from crisping. And while thick-cut bacon is a winner with your fried eggs and pancakes, use thinner bacon for wrapping rumaki so it cooks evenly.