Is It Worth Investing In Silicone Bakeware?

As we enter the heart of baking season (which, weirdly enough, lines up almost perfectly with the holiday season), many home bakers are assessing their cake tins, loaf pans, and molds, and realizing they might need to restock. There are many ways to damage metal baking sheets and other bakeware through seemingly normal use. However, there are alternatives, most notable of which is silicone bakeware, which, over the last few years, you've probably seen with increasing frequency in the kitchen aisle.

If you haven't used silicone before, the switch can be intimidating. And of course, there are pros and cons to metal versus silicone for baking. So we spoke to Kelsey Elizabeth, who founded her bakery, Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes, at just 24 years of age. The entrepreneur and patissier also recently worked with California Champagne producer Korbel on Korbel & Cookies, to create the perfect cookies and champagne pairing. But the important question is: Should those cookies go into the oven on an aluminum or a silicone baking sheet?

Overall, Elizabeth is positive about silicone. "Silicone is wonderfully convenient, especially for home bakers," she notes, adding, "It's naturally nonstick, flexible, and can go from freezer to oven without stress." This should be useful for those holiday cookies, as one of the all-time best cookie baking tips is to put them in the freezer for 10 minutes just before baking so that they keep their shape in the oven.