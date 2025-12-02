The Latkes Twist That Makes Your Hanukkah Party Unforgettable
Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a cherished part of Hanukkah — which is not as important a holiday to the Jewish faith as Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur, but is worth celebrating all the same. As a Gentile who tried a latke at an elementary school holiday party and has been chasing that high ever since, making latkes is something even Gentiles want to get in on. All that's needed is some frying oil, a box grater, and enough muscle to squeeze the potato juices out through a cheesecloth. But how do you liven up the experience for guests at your party, especially if they have a wide range of preferred latke accompaniments? Simple: You set up a latke bar, of course.
If you've ever assembled a burger or baked potato bar with an assortment of toppings for guests to build their own, following their personal preferences, you understand the principle behind a latke bar. You make a whole bunch of potato latkes and put them out on a plate or in a tray, artfully assemble your toppings and condiments, and voila — your guests can make their own plates as they see fit. Just make sure everybody saves room for the sufganiyot dessert (which can be given a modern touch).
Some topping ideas for your latke bar
If it's your first time hosting or you've never made latkes before, you're probably wondering what toppings you should serve at a latke bar. Well, you have a wide range of options. Two of the most common toppings for latkes are sour cream and applesauce; the former is probably familiar to anyone who's enjoyed a baked potato, but the latter's mix of sweetness and tang plays beautifully off the heartiness of fried potato. Other tasty condiments include honey, orange marmalade, or even tangy pickles to elevate latkes.
You've got some solid options when it comes to protein, too. Lox and brisket are two traditional staples of Jewish cuisine, and both will add some meaty, fatty richness to your eating experience. But if you really want to get bougie with it, why not put some caviar on your latke? No matter how luxurious or simple your latke bar is, your guests will thank you for your Hanukkah spread.