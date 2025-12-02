The Latkes Twist That Makes Your Hanukkah Party Unforgettable

Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a cherished part of Hanukkah — which is not as important a holiday to the Jewish faith as Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur, but is worth celebrating all the same. As a Gentile who tried a latke at an elementary school holiday party and has been chasing that high ever since, making latkes is something even Gentiles want to get in on. All that's needed is some frying oil, a box grater, and enough muscle to squeeze the potato juices out through a cheesecloth. But how do you liven up the experience for guests at your party, especially if they have a wide range of preferred latke accompaniments? Simple: You set up a latke bar, of course.

If you've ever assembled a burger or baked potato bar with an assortment of toppings for guests to build their own, following their personal preferences, you understand the principle behind a latke bar. You make a whole bunch of potato latkes and put them out on a plate or in a tray, artfully assemble your toppings and condiments, and voila — your guests can make their own plates as they see fit. Just make sure everybody saves room for the sufganiyot dessert (which can be given a modern touch).