The 2 Latke Toppings You Can't Forget During Hanukkah

Hanukkah is not a major holiday as dictated by the Jewish religion, but due to its modern-day elevation to the status of Christmas alternative, gentiles and Jews alike are familiar with the whole megillah: lighting the menorah, spinning the dreidel, and of course, eating mountains of latkes. As latke history would have it, these pancakes hold symbolic value not due to the potatoes from which they're made, but the oil in which they're fried.

This ingredient harkens back to the original Hanukkah miracle where temple lamps were able to burn for eight days on just one day's worth of oil. As a bonus, deep-frying also makes just about everything taste better. No matter how delicious the combo of hot oil-plus-potato may be, though, latkes are traditionally not eaten plain (nor with ketchup, since that would be meshuggeneh), but with applesauce and sour cream.

Do people eat the two toppings together? Well, it's possible to do so, although it's not the typical way of doing things. Instead, a long-established holiday tradition, right up there with arguing politics around the Thanksgiving table, seems to be squabbling over the right way to eat latkes. Members of Team Applesauce proudly defend their favorite, but Team Sour Cream is not to be denied its chosen topping.