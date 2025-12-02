Propane Grills Are Convenient But Have One Major Downside

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grillers tend to fall into two camps: Team Charcoal or Team Propane. Propane grills are certainly convenient and easy, since cooking over them is kind of like using a gas stove outdoors. Propane is also considered healthier than charcoal, since breathing in the smoke that the latter produces may be harmful. This same smoke, however, is part of what makes char-grilled food so flavorful, and it's something propane just doesn't have. No lesser authority than Grill King Bobby Flay has declared charcoal-cooked food to be tastier, and Scott Thomas of The Grillin' Fools tends to agree. "A lot of charcoal snobs look down their noses at gas grills. I was one of them," he admits.

The flavor, however, depends on what type of charcoal is used. As Thomas explains, "Charcoal briquettes use petroleum products to press bits of charcoal together into [a] briquette. The chemicals do not help the flavor of food, which is why lump charcoal is a much better fuel source than briquettes." Lump charcoal, he says, has had at least 90% of its impurities cooked out of the wood from which it's made. "The higher the percentage, the better," he advises, and you may be able to find 100% hardwood lump charcoal at your local grocery store during grilling season.

Of course, this doesn't help if you only have a gas grill. Fortunately, Thomas says it's not difficult to amp up the flavor of food cooked over propane: "The best way to improve the sterile flavor coming from gas — it is really flavorless — is to use smoke wood somehow," he advises.