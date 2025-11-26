The Holiday Trick That Lets You Bring Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Rolls Home To Bake

The holiday season is always a busy time of year, especially if you're hosting. Whether you're planning themed events or entertaining a random family visit, you need a few tricks up your sleeve for everything to go smoothly. Planning Christmas and Thanksgiving dinner menus early by incorporating dishes like these 11 things you can make ahead to save you stress in the kitchen can help. It's also nice to have the freezer stocked with a few heat-and-eat meals, sides, and snacks for anyone who happens to drop by. While you're at it, add a few extra frozen pizzas (our favorite store-bought brand is DiGiorno's), as well as Texas Roadhouse's bread rolls for something extra special during the holidays.

Even the most fragrant simmer pot won't turn heads like Texas Roadhouse rolls baking in the oven. Smelling these pillows of fluffy bread browning to golden perfection will infuse the whole house with cheer. A bowl of these rolls on the table will impress any Texas Roadhouse fans you have in your crowd, but their light texture and sweet taste will win over every bread-lover — especially if you include Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter on the side. Here's what makes Texas Roadhouse's bread rolls so good, and why getting ahold of them can be as simple as picking up the phone.