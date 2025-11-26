The Holiday Trick That Lets You Bring Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Rolls Home To Bake
The holiday season is always a busy time of year, especially if you're hosting. Whether you're planning themed events or entertaining a random family visit, you need a few tricks up your sleeve for everything to go smoothly. Planning Christmas and Thanksgiving dinner menus early by incorporating dishes like these 11 things you can make ahead to save you stress in the kitchen can help. It's also nice to have the freezer stocked with a few heat-and-eat meals, sides, and snacks for anyone who happens to drop by. While you're at it, add a few extra frozen pizzas (our favorite store-bought brand is DiGiorno's), as well as Texas Roadhouse's bread rolls for something extra special during the holidays.
Even the most fragrant simmer pot won't turn heads like Texas Roadhouse rolls baking in the oven. Smelling these pillows of fluffy bread browning to golden perfection will infuse the whole house with cheer. A bowl of these rolls on the table will impress any Texas Roadhouse fans you have in your crowd, but their light texture and sweet taste will win over every bread-lover — especially if you include Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter on the side. Here's what makes Texas Roadhouse's bread rolls so good, and why getting ahold of them can be as simple as picking up the phone.
How to Get Your Hands on Texas Roadhouse Rolls to Bake at Home
Texas Roadhouse's bread rolls arrive at the restaurants as lumps of raw, frozen dough and are baked fresh every five minutes. As the holidays creep closer, many locations increase the amount they order — stockpiling bags of rolls they'll sell to the public for around $5 a dozen. Just be sure to call your specific location ahead of time to ensure the rolls aren't sold out. The restaurant should provide instructions for baking, but if not, bring the dough to room temperature, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, grease your baking sheet, and space the dough pieces a couple of inches apart. Bake for about four minutes and then rotate your tray. Bake for another four minutes or until your rolls turn a golden hue. Grab them from the oven and spread melted butter on top.
The other place you can snag a frozen batch of Texas Roadhouse's rolls for baking at home is at your local Walmart, Kroger, or other mainstream grocer. Texas Roadhouse began delivering its rolls to the freezer section in 2024, where you can get a dozen mini rolls with a container of honey cinnamon glaze for about $6. Customers say in reviews that the rolls don't taste quite like the restaurant version, but they're cravable with a fluffy texture and the touch of sweetness that makes Texas Roadhouse's rolls absolutely amazing.