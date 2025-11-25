Campbell's Exec Under Fire After Allegedly Bashing Ingredients For Being 'Not Healthy' And 'Bioengineered'

Most of the time, when food company execs speak, they're singing their products' praises to the sky. One Campbell's executive, however, allegedly ripped off the polite mask behind closed doors, flat-out dissing the company's canned soup. The allegations get worse, however. A former Campbell Soup Company employee says vice president and chief information security officer Martin Bally also made some classist and racist remarks.

According to Detroit news station WDIV, a former employee named Robert Garza — who is suing for wrongful termination — recorded a conversation he had with Bally in 2024 in which Bally allegedly said, "I don't buy Campbell's products barely anymore. ... Bioengineered meat — I don't wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer." (While Campbell's soups contain some GMO products, it's important to keep in mind that the most extreme critics of GMOs often know the least about science.) Where things really got problematic, though, was when the VP allegedly described the soup as "s–t for f**king poor people."

As if bashing the product and customers weren't enough, Bally may have dug himself an even deeper hole by allegedly insulting an entire ethnic group. Garza is accusing Bally of calling Campbell's Indian employees "idiots" and saying they were incapable of thinking for themselves. The former Campbell's employee says Bally also admitted to coming to work high on marijuana on numerous occasions.