Little Caesars' New Stuffed Crunch Crust Didn't Need To Happen

Stuffed-crust pizza is nothing new. Pizza Hut introduced a cheese-filled pizza crust to the masses in 1995, but the origins of stuffed crust pizza go back even farther, to a Brooklyn pizzeria's 1987 patent for the idea. Nearly 40 years later, and a full 30 years after Pizza Hut made it a household hit, people still can't get enough stuffed crust.

According to DataEsential's 2024 Pizza Keynote Report, 48% of consumers — and more than 60% of millennials and Gen Zers — are interested in stuffed-crust pizzas, yet only 21% of pizza operators surveyed offer the style. The data is clear: People want cheese in their crust, and they want it now. Thankfully, one chain is upping its stuffed-crust game with a new offering.

Little Caesars has introduced the Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza to the menu, joining the already popular Stuffed Crazy Crust. The Crunch Crust features a toasted, cheese-stuffed crust brushed with buttery garlic flavor, finished with herbs and breadcrumbs. Like some past Little Caesars inventions, this pizza is only around for a limited time, so Little Caesars sent me a Stuffed Crazy Crust and a Stuffed Crunch Crust so I could try both and see which cheese-packed pizza reigns supreme. Read on to find out which one should be the stuffed-crust star of your next pizza night.