The Type Of Oil Red Lobster Uses For All Its Fried Fish

Red Lobster has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years, but many people's love for its fish and biscuits has remained. If you're looking to support the still rebounding restaurant, you might want to take advantage of its daily deals, endless shrimp events, and happy hour menus. Of course, classic fried fish and shellfish dishes are plentiful, but it's important to know that Red Lobster fries everything it makes in a soybean oil blend, even if the menu doesn't indicate soy is involved. That's right — every fried fish on the menu, including Red Lobster's "Codzilla" fried fish sandwich, contains soybean oil.

The reason Red Lobster goes for soy has to do with a few factors. For one thing, it allows the chain to avoid peanut oil — while it's unlikely that refined peanut oil is problematic for those with peanut allergies, skipping it means that, as of November 2025, no items on the menu contain any peanuts at all. Soybean oil is also neutral in flavor, meaning the restaurant can use it not only for frying but also in salad dressings, dipping sauces, and even sauteeing.

Soybean oil tends to be inexpensive, which may also be why Red Lobster shifted away from the canola oil it used at one time. It's worth noting that Red Lobster is not the only restaurant that relies on this oil. Soy is the type of oil Long John Silver's uses for all its fried menu items, too.