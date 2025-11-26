The Case Against Using Canned Vegetables In Your Homemade Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's soup season, which means if you've got a few hours, you might think about tossing some winter soup ingredients in a stock pot and let the simmering do its magic. But if there's one ingredient you'll want to avoid using for the best possible results, it's canned vegetables. We're not the only ones who believe this, either. We spoke to Matthew Ryle, author of the book "French Classics: Easy And Elevated Dishes to Cook at Home," about why canned veggies aren't an ideal ingredient when it comes to homemade soup.

Ryle says that canned vegetables tend to lose a lot of their flavor and firmness once they've been cooked and preserved in that can. "By the time they reach your pot, their flavors have already been drawn out during processing, leaving you with fewer layers to build upon and a soup that tastes flatter than it should," he explains.

It's not just a matter of flavor. Canned vegetables also tend to soften after processing, which means you also lose any bite to them. While Ryle says that might work in something like a blended soup, fresh vegetables are ultimately superior, delivering on flavor, structure, and overall deliciousness. The only canned ingredients he tends to reach for are tomatoes, and on occasion, butter beans or chickpeas, both of which still remain firm after being canned.