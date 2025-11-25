The Century-Old Dairy Producer Behind Aldi's Friendly Farms Milk In The Midwest

Have you noticed the milk at a Midwest Aldi is a dollar or two cheaper than anywhere else? Like many of the products at the affordable grocery chain, Aldi's milk is sold under a private label (Friendly Farms) which provides an alternative to higher-priced brands. Aldi is famous for its dupes, many of which are better than name brands, but you may be surprised to know which company is producing milk for Aldi under the Friendly Farms brand.

If you shop at Aldi in the Midwest, you may be buying milk from a company that's already familiar to you — a Minnesota company called Kemps. Don't be surprised if that name rings a bell. You'll find Kemps milk everywhere, from Target and Walmart to roadside convenience stores. Kemps is one of America's top dairy producers, a company that does more than $800 million in business every year, with half of that revenue coming from milk production. Some of that milk goes to stores across the Midwest to be sold under the Kemps brand, but that same milk is sold at Aldi under the in-house brand, Friendly Farms. So, whether you pay $5.12 for a gallon of Kemps milk at Walmart or $3.95 for the Aldi version, the milk comes from the same place.