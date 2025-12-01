Cinnamon Pebbles Cereal Review: An Unimaginative Rendition Of The Fruity Favorite

The new Cinnamon Pebbles cereal is nearing release, and if I'm honest, I'm not sure how I feel about it. Set to hit shelves in select markets in December and nationwide on January 1, 2026, Post describes the cereal as infused with cinnamon and vanilla, claiming it to be the "fun" flavor that fans all over have been waiting for.

If you're anything like me, Fruity Pebbles was your jam back in the day; nothing quite beats sitting down with a bowl of rainbow-colored rice to start what's bound to be a lazy, cartoon-studded Saturday. I might be alone here, but to me, replacing all of that artificially flavored yumminess with a simple combination of cinnamon and vanilla sounds a bit boring. Sure, Cinnamon Toast Crunch had a similar flavor profile (and was also one of the throwback '90s cereals with the least amount of sugar), but let's be honest, it was totally delish. Cinnamon Pebbles, though? Eh, I'm not so sure.

Being the trooper that I am, I decided to give the new Cinnamon Pebbles a shot despite my initial hesitation. Will it have all the irresistible flavor of some of the other popular store-bought cinnamon cereals we all know and love? Read on to find out. I'm sharing my honest thoughts on the new Cinnamon Pebbles cereal release coming up next.