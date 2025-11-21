The Only Type Of Bread That's Worth Cooking On The Grill
Baking and grilling are often perceived as diametrically opposed, but there are many traditionally grilled foods, like steak, that you can totally cook in the oven. However, baking things like bread on the grill is much more uncommon, though the unique method is far from impossible.
We spoke with Erik Fabian, founder of Sourhouse, a company that sells equipment to help people make homemade bread and preserve sourdough starters. He gave some insight into using your grill to make bread. "The best breads for the grill are flat breads like pizza, naan, and pita," Fabian told The Takeout. While many breads are considered less than ideal for the grill, flatbreads are actually a great candidate to be cooked this way, as they can achieve a unique taste that will make them stand out compared to those cooked in the oven.
If you've never made flatbreads before, don't be intimidated! "Flatbreads are the oldest and simplest types of bread and a great way to start baking," Fabian shared. Something like this easy two-ingredient flatbread is ultimately perfect for the grill due to its lack of complexity and the flavor boost it gets from the outdoor appliance. The smokiness and mild char you get on it is something that just can't be replicated in the oven or on the stove.
How to cook flatbread on the grill
While flatbreads are generally considered great for the grill, not all flatbreads are built the same, and some doughs should always be kept away from the outdoor cooking appliance. The bread-maker also revealed why many breads aren't well-suited for the grill. "You are using mono-directional, direct heat, so it is hard to bake a thicker loaf all the way through," Erik Fabian explained.
Avoiding breads that necessitate high-hydration dough is also crucial. Not only does using high-hydration dough result in homemade bread with many holes, but it also makes the bread more vulnerable to uneven heating. "You can take any dough and toss it on the grill and it will cook, but, ideally, use a lower hydration dough," Fabian said, adding, "If your heat is too high for the hydration of your dough, you may find it burns before it can bake all the way through." This means that even some flatbreads — like barbari bread, which is traditionally made with high-hydration dough — are out of the question.
Nevertheless, the strategy for making flatbread on the grill is similar to how you'd make it on the stove: Oil it up beforehand and allow it to get golden brown on each side before taking it off the heat. However, as is often the case with grilling, keeping temperature control in mind is the key to success with this method of making bread. "Keep the heat medium," Fabian warned, "You probably need to play with the heat a bit, so start off with a small tester."