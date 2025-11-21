The Only Type Of Bread That's Worth Cooking On The Grill

Baking and grilling are often perceived as diametrically opposed, but there are many traditionally grilled foods, like steak, that you can totally cook in the oven. However, baking things like bread on the grill is much more uncommon, though the unique method is far from impossible.

We spoke with Erik Fabian, founder of Sourhouse, a company that sells equipment to help people make homemade bread and preserve sourdough starters. He gave some insight into using your grill to make bread. "The best breads for the grill are flat breads like pizza, naan, and pita," Fabian told The Takeout. While many breads are considered less than ideal for the grill, flatbreads are actually a great candidate to be cooked this way, as they can achieve a unique taste that will make them stand out compared to those cooked in the oven.

If you've never made flatbreads before, don't be intimidated! "Flatbreads are the oldest and simplest types of bread and a great way to start baking," Fabian shared. Something like this easy two-ingredient flatbread is ultimately perfect for the grill due to its lack of complexity and the flavor boost it gets from the outdoor appliance. The smokiness and mild char you get on it is something that just can't be replicated in the oven or on the stove.