Why There Are So Many Holes In Your Homemade Bread

If you've sliced into a freshly baked loaf of bread to find the interior is riddled with holes, you may be wondering what could have gone wrong. Are mice living inside your oven, or did you mess up the recipe? To find out more, we talked to Sheena Otto, executive baker at Sheena's Cocina.

"Some artisan sourdough loaves are aiming for large holes," Otto told The Takeout. "But if you're making a sandwich bread, you typically want a tighter crumb so that the sandwich filling doesn't get all over your hands."

Assuming you weren't trying for Instagrammable bread holes, what could be going on here? "If you are using a recipe that is supposed to call for a tighter crumb and your loaf is full of holes, then yes, something went wrong along the way," Otto continued. "Usually in the mixing or shaping of the loaf." The only way to salvage the imperfect loaf may be to pretend that the holes were deliberate (just call it rustic and let the applause roll in). Otto did, however, offer some advice for how to fix the problem next time you bake.