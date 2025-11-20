Remember to treat your workers nicely and say "please." The real secret hack is to show a bit of class and manners while at the restaurant even if you're feeling a touch of hanger. In the past, Raising Cane's has struggled to get workers, and fast food employment is truly a thankless job. When it comes to customers wanting "secret menu" items, it can be frustrating to employees since the menu is not an official one. Luckily, extra-crispy chicken only needs half a minute more in the fryer, so it's not too complicated.

However, some customers will be very specific about their orders, even asking that chicken be fried eight extra minutes, which can get workers in trouble. This dries out the chicken anyway, so most stores would be reluctant to go that far. As one employee wrote on Reddit about going extra crispy, "it's not a big deal. Just don't give it back telling us that it's not crispy enough. We are only allowed to do it 30 seconds extra."

While most employees agree it's not a major inconvenience, some say that when the store is especially busy it can be stressful, so they may refuse. If someone is polite and makes their special order when the store isn't totally slammed, employees don't tend to find it problematic. Although "make it extra crispy" may be the code phrase to get you that additional crunch, please and thanks are the actual magic words. We may never know what's in Cane's sauce, but you can enjoy crunchy chicken without being a jerk about it.