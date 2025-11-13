The Festive $5 Aldi Cup That You Won't Have To Shake Down Baristas For

I don't know if you've heard about the current kerfuffle over at Starbucks regarding a cute bear-shaped cup, but it was kind of a mess — shoppers were practically climbing over each other to get one. That is, if they even could, because they sold out almost instantaneously. Aside from slugging it out online over an eBay auction, where I'm seeing these things go for up to $50,000 (this is not an exaggeration people), what's an empty-handed beverage sipper to do this holiday season?

Well, apparently Aldi is taking advantage of the whole bear cup fiasco by releasing a similar product. It too has released a glass cup with a screw-top straw lid but in the shape of a different holiday creature altogether: a gingerbread man. The cup hit stores on November 12 and is priced at a fraction of what Starbucks charged customers for the Bearista Cold Cup (which originally retailed for $30). In fact, Aldi's gingerbread cup will merely set you back a cool $5. I will admit that the gingerbread man isn't quite as cute as a bear wearing a hat, but saving $25 per glass (or $49,995 if you've actually considered taking to eBay to get your hands on one) is a pretty good flex.