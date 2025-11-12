Paul Newman Loved This Lima Bean Thanksgiving Side Dish — But There's A Catch To Making It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Paul Newman was not only a famous actor, but a deep lover of food, even promoting top-notch restaurants he favored. Besides selling his own salad dressings which are still popular today, Newman put out a cookbook appropriately called "Newman's Own Cookbook" in 1998, in which he shared recipes from other celebrities as well as from his own family and staff. One such recipe was a dish that makes a perfect addition to any Thanksgiving meal. In his book, he gushes about the ham hocks and lima beans made by his housekeeper, Caroline Murphy.

Making this dish is fairly straightforward, so long as you get good-quality smoked (or unsmoked) ham hocks from your local butcher. It only requires three ingredients, with the other two being 40 ounces of frozen lima beans and black pepper. You simply cook the smoked ham hocks until tender in a large pot of water, typically two hours. Then you add the lima beans and cook until they are also tender before adding ground black pepper. The salt from the hocks should be sufficient to where you don't need to add any extra. If this sounds a little too simple, keep in mind that Newman wrote about the dish, saying, "Here's the recipe for my housekeeper's ham hocks and lima beans, which I would kill for."

You can add other spices or broth to the mix if you want to elevate it, but it's a pretty basic recipe. While all this seems straightforward, there's a trick to getting it right, and it's an important one. You absolutely must prepare the lima beans properly, because otherwise they can be toxic.