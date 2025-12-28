One Ingredient Transforms Grapefruit Into A Luxurious Dessert

If you're one of the lucky ones who didn't have to stop eating grapefruit due interactions with medications, here's a sweet recipe for transforming the citrus into a decadent dessert with just one kitchen staple. Using your choice of sugar, you can make brûléed grapefruit in under 15 minutes. To brûlée something means to caramelize a layer of sugar on top of it (as one does with crème brûlée).While it sounds fancy, it's quite simple to make. Some recipes will tell you to use a blow torch, but never fear — all you need is a skillet or broiler.

Leaving the peel on, start by halving your grapefruit down the middle, and then cut between each segment without separating the grapefruit half completely. This will make it easier to eat when it's ready. Be sure to remove any seeds. Sprinkle each half with about one tablespoon of granulated sugar. This can be brown sugar, white sugar, or coconut sugar. To make brûléed grapefruit using a skillet, place just one half of the grapefruit sugared-side up on top of an overturned bowl. Then set a nonstick skillet on high heat until it starts to smoke. Once the skillet is smoking, turn off the stove and hold the heated skillet upside down on top of the grapefruit for about one minute to caramelize the sugar. Do the same for the other half.