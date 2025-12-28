One Ingredient Transforms Grapefruit Into A Luxurious Dessert
If you're one of the lucky ones who didn't have to stop eating grapefruit due interactions with medications, here's a sweet recipe for transforming the citrus into a decadent dessert with just one kitchen staple. Using your choice of sugar, you can make brûléed grapefruit in under 15 minutes. To brûlée something means to caramelize a layer of sugar on top of it (as one does with crème brûlée).While it sounds fancy, it's quite simple to make. Some recipes will tell you to use a blow torch, but never fear — all you need is a skillet or broiler.
Leaving the peel on, start by halving your grapefruit down the middle, and then cut between each segment without separating the grapefruit half completely. This will make it easier to eat when it's ready. Be sure to remove any seeds. Sprinkle each half with about one tablespoon of granulated sugar. This can be brown sugar, white sugar, or coconut sugar. To make brûléed grapefruit using a skillet, place just one half of the grapefruit sugared-side up on top of an overturned bowl. Then set a nonstick skillet on high heat until it starts to smoke. Once the skillet is smoking, turn off the stove and hold the heated skillet upside down on top of the grapefruit for about one minute to caramelize the sugar. Do the same for the other half.
Other ways to make brûléed grapefruit
For the broiler method, preheat the broiler and lay the sugar-coated grapefruit halves sugar-side up on a baking sheet lined with foil. Broil the grapefruit until the sugar is a deep amber color (about eight minutes). If you happen to have a blow torch, torch the sugar until it is melted and forms a crispy layer on the grapefruit. Garnish with sea salt if desired and cool before serving.
You can also make bruleed grapefruit without ever adding heat to the fruit itself. To do this, make a simple syrup by melting sugar and water together on the stove. Once you have a clear syrup, turn up the heat and cook until it becomes an amber color. Pour this caramelized sugar syrup over halved grapefruit and let cool until a hard shell forms.
But that doesn't need to be the last of the sweet treats you can make here. Once you've eaten the grapefruit, stop throwing away citrus peels. You could use them to make marmalade, fun drinks, or candied citrus peel treats.