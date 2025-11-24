The Italian Bowling Bistro That Once Rivaled Dave & Buster's Before Bankruptcy

Ah, bowling alleys! They're a great opportunity to throw gutterballs, wear colorful shoes, and quote "The Big Lebowski." But have you ever wished you could get something better to eat than stale pizza while you're there? If you're near a Pinstripes location, you're in luck. You can enjoy an Italian bistro experience and a game of bowling at the same time — provided you manage to get there before it closes, since Pinstripes filed for bankruptcy this year.

Pinstripes was founded in 2006 by Dale Schwartz in an attempt to enter the same food-and-entertainment market as the newly reinvented Dave & Buster's. There can only be one Dave & Buster's, of course, so Pinstripes has a very different specialty. Not only can diners bowl and play bocce (an Italian lawn game that's a little like bowling mixed with horseshoes), they can eat Italian food made from scratch on the premises. Its menu prices are on par with the continually delightful Olive Garden's, but you can also get pizza and a few miscellaneous options like steak or burgers. Sounds pretty good, right?