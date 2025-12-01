The Reason Gordon Ramsay's Seared Tuna Is Bursting With Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flavor balance is key to crafting complex, expertly seasoned food. You have to be able to grasp how the five flavor elements — sweetness, saltiness, sourness, bitterness, and umami — react with each other and with your ingredients. Food Network star Gordon Ramsay illustrated his grasp of the technique in a demonstration for Masterclass: The Michelin-starred chef and veteran television host seasoned seared tuna steaks with a bright burst of lime.

Tuna and lime are a popular pairing. Ramsay's citrus-forward seafood recipe is reminiscent of ceviche, an iconic Peruvian dish involving fresh seafood marinated in citrus juice. Lime is a fantastic addition to tuna tacos, and it's also a good way to switch up your tuna salad. Ramsay isn't the only star who endorses the combo: Ina Garten makes tuna salad with a touch of lime, and Martha Stewart includes citrus in her tuna salad, too. Her recipe includes lemon juice.

Ramsay added another, slightly unusual twist to his tuna: He coated the fish in sesame seeds. The layer of seeds acts like breading, protecting the meat from high heat and adding a crunchy texture. The seeds also develop a nutty taste as they toast.