Canned Tuna Makes The Perfect Appetizer When You Wrap It Up In This Flaky Jacket

It's the same flavor logic that powers party-ready tuna melt nachos: warm, melty, and comfortingly familiar. But here, the bite-size format makes them perfect for sharing in a party appetizer situation.

Start with the filling: A simple tuna salad base works, but keep it on the thicker side so it doesn't leak as it bakes. A can or two, some shredded cheddar, and a spoon of mayo or Dijon is all it takes. Mix it all together and then add flavor boosters like chopped pickles, celery, scallions, or a spoonful of capers to add texture and punch. For mayo skeptics, swap in Greek yogurt or cream cheese for the richness without the extra fat. Cheese helps bind it all together: Sharp cheddar gives that tuna melt nostalgia, Swiss or provolone bring a milder melt, and a sprinkle of Parmesan on top adds a salty crunch. Before baking, roll the mixture into triangles of refrigerated dough, seal the edges, and bake until puffed and golden. You can also brush the rolls with egg wash and top with sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning for extra flair.

For dipping, try a spicy aioli, a lemony yogurt sauce, or even classic honey mustard. Warm from the oven, these bite-sized tuna rolls hit every craving; flaky, creamy, and just indulgent enough to make you feel like you actually planned ahead. And if you love clever ways to turn pantry staples into low-lift crowd-pleasers, try there are plenty of genius uses for that can of tuna in your pantry; just try these tuna-forward recipes.