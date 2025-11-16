How To Pick Ginger Like A Pro For Maximum Flavor Every Time

Ginger's flavor lives in its fragrance. The sharper the scent, the stronger the bite. Chef Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," says the best way to shop for ginger is to let your nose lead.

"Fresh ginger should feel firm, not soft, with thin, taut skin that has a light sheen," she explains exclusively to The Takeout, adding that "the aroma" is really the giveaway as to how fresh it is. " ... look for that sharp, citrus-spice scent that almost tingles in your nose. The more fragrant it is, the more powerful the flavor." When ginger loses that fragrance, it's past its peak.

Gentile says to skip roots that feel "rubbery or fibrous," or show "wrinkled or dull" skin, since they've likely lost their natural oils. Mold, shriveling, or dryness are all signs it's been sitting around too long, and old ginger won't grate well. Gentile notes that you'll end up with a "flat, woody" flavor instead of the bright, punchy heat fresh ginger brings to marinades, curries, or stir-fries.