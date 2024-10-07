Yes, You Can Peel Ginger With A Spoon
The razor-sharp smart way to peel a knob of ginger uses the dullest edge in your utensil cabinet. A ginger's skin looks rough and calloused, but it can be taken down with the most innocent utensil: a spoon.
To ease the peeling process, choose a simple-looking knob of ginger, one with smooth edges and straight lines. In simple terms, pick a root that looks easy to glide over with a spoon. Hold the root in one of your palms, and with your other hand, grab a spoon just above its bowl by placing it between your thumb and forefinger. Facing the spoon downward, run it down the edge of the ginger until you strip the rough skin and reach the vibrant, fragrant flesh. You don't have to press down super hard — the spoon should slide it off.
From there, the ginger is there to add a punch — however mellow or strong — to your recipes. Fresh ginger offers a hot sweetness and a tangy zing that both lifts and warms any dish.
Ginger, the spicy-sweet zinger
Just one word does not suffice to describe ginger's flavor. Sweet, hot, tangy, strong — the answer is all of the above, pointing to one of its key qualities: ginger is a versatile spice. (Not to mention having both culinary and medicinal effects.)
Ginger and citrus pair well together for an array of savory dishes. Mix lemon zest and minced or mashed ginger into a homemade jam to add more diverse dimensions to its fruity notes. Use ginger, citrus, and cilantro to flavor a vinaigrette to marinate fish. Ginger's strong taste adds structure to the delicate texture of a fish. Combine it with scallions and turn it into a magic dipping sauce or topping.
It goes without saying that ginger fares extremely well in baked desserts, like these oatmeal ginger slices. Gingerbread and ginger and molasses cookies are a cornerstone of the holiday season, but other ginger-spiced cookies are popular yearlong.