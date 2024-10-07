Yes, You Can Peel Ginger With A Spoon

The razor-sharp smart way to peel a knob of ginger uses the dullest edge in your utensil cabinet. A ginger's skin looks rough and calloused, but it can be taken down with the most innocent utensil: a spoon.

To ease the peeling process, choose a simple-looking knob of ginger, one with smooth edges and straight lines. In simple terms, pick a root that looks easy to glide over with a spoon. Hold the root in one of your palms, and with your other hand, grab a spoon just above its bowl by placing it between your thumb and forefinger. Facing the spoon downward, run it down the edge of the ginger until you strip the rough skin and reach the vibrant, fragrant flesh. You don't have to press down super hard — the spoon should slide it off.

From there, the ginger is there to add a punch — however mellow or strong — to your recipes. Fresh ginger offers a hot sweetness and a tangy zing that both lifts and warms any dish.