Here's How You Should Be Storing Ginger Root

Outside of the people who use ginger like it's salt, we've all been left with two-thirds of a root after making a meal. Rather than letting your poor root remains languish in the back of the fridge or wither on the counter, there are better ways to store it. If you want to store a ginger root whole, use your crisper drawer. Unpeeled ginger lasts in an airtight container in your fridge's crisper for up to a month.

If you want to peel the root or have already used part of it, you still have plenty of storage options. First, remove the skin completely. Peel ginger with a spoon to save time and keep your fingers safe from the perils of navigating such bumpy terrain with a knife. You can easily store ginger in the freezer, where it lasts for up to two years without losing nutrients or flavor. You can also stash your naked ginger in the fridge as long as you dry any cut ends with a paper towel and place it in a cloth or paper bag. Just note that it will only last for up to three weeks. A final storage method involves pickling. Peel and cut your ginger into thin slices, and soak them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, and water. Pickled ginger keeps in the fridge for up to two months.