The 18th-Century Stewed Pear Dessert That Was As Pretty As It Was Poisonous

There's a fair amount of romanticism about old courtly foods and Victorian feasts. While some recipes from that time still exist today, many have faded into obscurity due to a lack of ingredients or unpopular flavors. One 1700s dessert is no longer served for a better reason than most. Stewed purple pears were a soft, sliced pear dish that used only sugar, water, and heat to slowly change the pears to a pleasing purple color. The result was a delicious confection served with liquor. Too bad it was utterly deadly.

While there are foods that can prove deadly if not done right, this is a rare case of the food being deadly because it was done right. The original recipe from 1747, written by Hannah Glasse, instructs that the pears be heated in a stew pan, covered by a pewter plate. This is an important detail because the chemical reaction with the pewter lid was what made them change color. The pewter did more than just change the color, though. When it came in contact with the acid released from the sliced pears, the pewter would shed molecules of lead, copper, and tin. These minerals would leach into the food, creating lead poisoning and eventually death if consumed in large quantities. While it might sound shocking that a dessert could be fatal, these pears wouldn't even crack the top 10 foods that killed people in Georgian and Victorian times.