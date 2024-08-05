Bread In The Victorian Era Was Hiding A Toxic Secret

The Victorian era of England describes the period of time between 1837 and 1901, or the reign of Queen Victoria in Great Britain. It was an extraordinary time of growth in many areas, especially for cities, which experienced a boom in population and industries. With an increase in wages, many could suddenly afford various luxuries, including more food.

Much pressure was put on people like bakers, who needed to have enough product to feed the masses (not to mention pad their own pockets). In order to quickly produce bread at the cheapest cost possible, many bakers began to add things like plaster of Paris, bean flour, ground up bones(!), chalk, and an aluminum-derived compound called alum to their loaves. These ingredients added weight and resulted in bread that was a stark white color, which was considered desirable.

Whether from ignorance or carelessness, bakers and consumers probably couldn't predict the health repercussions of eating bread tainted with things like alum, and many preventable deaths likely occurred for the sake of plain white bread. Indeed, the life expectancy for Victorians in 1850 was only 40 years for men and 42 for women.

