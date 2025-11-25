Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Cola Ultimately Failed

Store brands are having a moment. Aldi has started upping their own brand game, and Trader Joe's products garner a cult-like following from fans. But customers can thank Costco for starting the trend. The retailer made a smart business decision by becoming the first to prioritize high-quality store brand products through its in-house Kirkland brand.

Kirkland products go through a rigorous development process. According to Costco CEO Ron Vachris, products won't hit the shelves unless they have an advantage over the leading national brand — not only in terms of price but also quality. The retailer's commitment to quality has paid off. Costco is one of the most trusted brands in America.

But not everything is a success. While Costco invests significant time and money into product development and market research, some products are simply flops. That's why Costco pulled its Kirkland brand mayonnaise before it even hit the shelves — and why the retailer stopped selling Kirkland Signature Cola circa 2015.

"Just like any branded item, any private label lives and dies based on how it performs," Richard Galanti, Costco's Chief Financial Officer, told CNN. According to Galanti, Kirkland's cola just couldn't compete with giants like Pepsi and Coke. "No one was looking for a third major cola out there," he explained.

According to Reddit, there was another reason why Kirkland's cola failed. "It wasn't that great," one commenter wrote on r/Costco. "Did marketing for my building at the time and would take them to on-sites. People did not like them."