This Unlikely Condiment Needs A Starring Role In More Of Your Marinades

Perhaps the last thing you expect to marinade your vegetables in is mayonnaise. The white custardy condiment, often mocked the world over online, can actually be a powerful flavor enhancer. Marinating your vegetables in mayonnaise sounds like some kind of freakish nightmare, but when you taste the results you might become a full convert. For one, mayonnaise is a great way to get an amazing crust on your veggies.

It's not just good for veggies either. Creating a mayonnaise marinade for chicken is just as easy, and because mayonnaise usually has a neutral taste, you can use it for any style of chicken you want. You can thank the proteins and fats in this popular emulsification for helping your marinade cling to your food, so that the flavors can fully soak into the meat or veggies. It can also help temper your need to add a lot of acids, which can actually ruin your chicken, because it already has some.

You can even go so far as to make fried chicken from mayonnaise. Usually for fried chicken you create an egg wash, dunk the chicken in, and then coat the chicken in flour. Instead of egg, you can coat the chicken in mayonnaise with spices and then flour. It'll create some incredibly crispy, tender, and moist chicken. Why settle for eggs when you can use a fatty and flavorful egg-based sauce?