The Effortless Sweet-And-Savory Appetizer That's Perfect For Entertaining

Feeding guests doesn't have to be stressful as long as you keep things simple. As joyful as it'd be to lavish your friends with $400 worth of caviar and its assorted fineries, the truth is, you can have just as fancy of a time by serving a two-ingredient appetizer. That's because all you need to do is combine slices of juicy melon with thin slices of cured prosciutto, and you've got an appetizer that's salty, sweet, and juicy — all in one bite.

Granted, this is a classic dish; the concept of mixing moist and chilled foods with dried ones (such as prosciutto) is originally thought to have come from ancient Roman times. But combining melon and prosciutto should prove to you that two simple ingredients are enough to feed your guests without worry. And if you want to add your own twist, you can go ahead and put Tajín on it, drizzle hot honey on top, or add anything else to give the two-ingredient dish its own personality. Plus, you can also change up the type of melon, if you so desire, as honeydew can be interchanged with the usual cantaloupe.