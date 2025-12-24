The Likely Reason Cheetos Stain Your Fingers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Demolishing a bag of Cheetos in one sitting is something all of us have done. Subsequently, we've had to deal with the inevitable aftermath: orange-yellow fingers. Frito-Lay announced the skin staining dust left behind on your fingers is called "Cheetle," which is both a fun marketing tool and at least gives a name to the delicious problem. So what's with Cheetle fingers, why do our fingers change color after eating this crunchy snack? Well, it's probably a mixture of two things: food dye and oil.

The food dye used to make Cheeto's, Yellow 6, can dye your skin, but it's the interaction of the dye with the oil used to fry Cheetos that can paint your hands orange-yellow. The combination of food dye and oil sticks to your skin's natural oils, which is mostly likely why they stain your hands so intensely. One reddit user hypothesizes Frito-Lay actually adds more Cheetle than is necessary to each bag, increasing the Cheeto's skin staining powers. That seems more hearsay and conjecture than anything verifiable but Frito-Lay hasn't given us much besides the name.

It's worth noting the company strongly believes its customers love licking their fingers clean, even going so far as to say that Cheetle coated hands are a badge of honor. That seems to be the company admitting that dying our hands is one of its goals across the entire portfolio of Cheetos, including cheddar jalapeño, the best Cheetos flavor.