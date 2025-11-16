Why Cracker Barrel Mac And Cheese Is The Best Store-Bought Variety You Can Buy

King Kraft and Queen Velveeta may have ruled the store-bought macaroni and cheese game for a long, long time, but that doesn't mean you don't have options when you go shopping. Here at the Takeout, we tasted and ranked thirteen different brands of mac and cheese in search of the very best. It should come as no surprise that Kraft and Velveeta are right near the top, at #3 and #2 respectively — but what's this? What young upstart has taken the number one spot from these two titans of noodles and cheese sauce? Why, it's none other than Cracker Barrel (no, not that Cracker Barrel), which does everything Velveeta does, but better, and with actual elbow noodles, too. (If you're worried about Kraft's bottom line after this staggering defeat, don't worry — Kraft owns the Cracker Barrel brand, too.)

Although we praised Velveeta's "cheesy, saucy, rich goodness," we couldn't help but admit that Cracker Barrel took everything good about it and "cranked that right up." In contrast with Kraft blue box, you don't have to use milk or butter; all you need is the cheese mix provided. Similar to Kraft blue box, however, Cracker Barrel has the decency to offer elbow noodles (otherwise known as actual gosh-darn macaroni) instead of shells. Not only that, but the noodles are thicker and more robust than Kraft's elbow offerings, adding to a "cozy homemade feel."