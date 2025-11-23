The Deadly Soup Recall That Ended An Old-School Brand

Recalls are an unfortunate reality for the American food industry. From a tuna recall that sickened over 400 diners to lead and bacteria contaminants in baby food that made mothers fear for their infants, tainted foodstuffs have shaped U.S. food safety laws for more than a century. One such incident, which occurred in the 1970s, came in a form that many would consider safe — canned soup.

The Newark, New Jersey-based Bon Vivant Soup Company made a variety of canned soups under a number of different brand names. One of their products was vichyssoise, a soup made with leeks and potatoes that was often served cold. The soup was quite popular until July 2, 1971, when the company unknowingly sent out cans of the soup that were tainted with botulin toxin. This resulted a massive soup recall, but not before one person was left paralyzed and another dead.

New York resident Samuel Cochran and his wife, Grace, both consumed a can of Bon Vivant's vichyssoise soup and became seriously ill. Cochran died of botulism, and his wife was paralyzed for months. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a public warning, and Bon Vivant voluntarily recalled 6,444 cans of soup while an investigation took place. What it uncovered would change the future of the company forever.