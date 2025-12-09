The Simple Action That Gives You Extra Motivation To Make Dinner

One of the most inconvenient truths of the modern age: You do, in fact, have food at home. When you grow up, you learn your mom was right to tell you that when you wheedled her for McDonald's on the ride home from soccer practice. After all, you probably spent a whole lot of money on groceries (or at least, far more than you would have liked), and it would be a terrible shame if all that food went to waste, wouldn't it? But when you've been away at work all day — or let's face it, even if you haven't been away at work all day — it can be hard to muster the energy to cook. Don't worry, though: there's a handy way to get yourself in the cooking mindset, and it's to set your table ahead of time.

Why is that? Well, first off, it's one less thing to do when you get home. Instead of worrying about setting the table and cooking dinner and doing dishes, you only have to worry about the latter two. Plus, you can plan for unexpected issues. If you run the dishwasher late at night to save money, you'll have fresh dinnerware to set in the morning. You'll know well in advance if anything is damaged or missing, so you can fix the situation by the evening. That goes a long way if you want to host a dinner without becoming an internet villain. For another thing, you're essentially putting the end result in perspective. Much as a long-distance runner finds the motivation to keep going by imagining themself crossing the finish line, you might find the motivation to cook by seeing a fully set table waiting expectantly for you.