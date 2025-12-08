Give Cheez-Its A Massive Flavor Upgrade With This Powdered Addition

Cheez-Its – the best cheese crackers out there, already pack plenty of crunch and cheddar flavor, but if you're looking to take them from "good" to "can't stop eating these," ranch seasoning is the move. If you are a ranch lover like me, then more than likely you've been searching for something new to put this irresistible seasoning on.

That tangy, herby blend you usually find on chips or in salad dressing mix works incredibly well with the sharpness of the cheese crackers. It's the kind of simple upgrade you can make in minutes (no cooking required), and it transforms a basic box into a snack people will actually ask you about. You don't need any special equipment either — just a mixing bowl, a spoon, and something with a lid for shaking if you want even coverage.

The process is quick; just toss your Cheez-Its in a light coating of melted butter so the seasoning sticks, then sprinkle on ungodly amounts of ranch powder. Shake until every cracker is coated, and voilá. The butter adds richness, the ranch brings zing, and together they give the classic snack an entirely new personality. Though melted butter is the classic choice for making seasoning stick, spray oil is great if you want to keep things lighter. Both do the job, so it comes down to personal preference. This recipe works just as well for a small personal snack as it does for a big party bowl, so you can scale it up and feed the whole crew.