Give Cheez-Its A Massive Flavor Upgrade With This Powdered Addition
Cheez-Its – the best cheese crackers out there, already pack plenty of crunch and cheddar flavor, but if you're looking to take them from "good" to "can't stop eating these," ranch seasoning is the move. If you are a ranch lover like me, then more than likely you've been searching for something new to put this irresistible seasoning on.
That tangy, herby blend you usually find on chips or in salad dressing mix works incredibly well with the sharpness of the cheese crackers. It's the kind of simple upgrade you can make in minutes (no cooking required), and it transforms a basic box into a snack people will actually ask you about. You don't need any special equipment either — just a mixing bowl, a spoon, and something with a lid for shaking if you want even coverage.
The process is quick; just toss your Cheez-Its in a light coating of melted butter so the seasoning sticks, then sprinkle on ungodly amounts of ranch powder. Shake until every cracker is coated, and voilá. The butter adds richness, the ranch brings zing, and together they give the classic snack an entirely new personality. Though melted butter is the classic choice for making seasoning stick, spray oil is great if you want to keep things lighter. Both do the job, so it comes down to personal preference. This recipe works just as well for a small personal snack as it does for a big party bowl, so you can scale it up and feed the whole crew.
Why ranch works so well with cheddar
Ranch seasoning is endowed with bold flavor and the versatility of layered flavors such as garlic, onion, dill, and parsley, all tied together with a creamy tang. It's the kind of snack capable of awakening nostalgic moments in your life, from the flavor profile alone. When that combination hits the bold, slightly sharp flavor of Cheez-Its, you get a balanced mix of savory, tangy, and rich in every bite. The seasoning cuts through the cheese without overpowering it, making each bite feel bright and flavorful instead of just heavy.
Another reason it works is the texture; Cheez-Its have a crisp, slightly flaky bite that holds onto seasoning well, especially once you add that thin layer of butter or oil. Every crumb of ranch powder sticks to the surface, so you can expect consistent taste from the first cracker to the last with no disappointing drop off. It's also versatile in that you can serve them as-is for movie night, mix them with pretzels and nuts for a snack mix, or even pack them up for road trips.
Once you've mastered the basic ranch-Cheez-It combo, it's easy to customize it to fit the occasion or your own flavor preferences. For a spicier bite, add a pinch of cayenne, chipotle powder, or crushed red flakes to the ranch mix. If you're a cheese fanatic, mix in finely grated parmesan before tossing everything together; you can experiment with this snack and tweak it until it's perfect for you.