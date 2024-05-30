The Nostalgic Gripz Snack That's Not As Discontinued As We Thought

If you want to see a group of Gen Xers and Millennials bond over a common interest, tell them to discuss the favorite childhood snacks that they can't get anymore. As an '80s baby myself, I'm convinced nothing was better after school than a can of Planters Cheez Balls, accompanied by a box of Hi-C Ghostbusters Ecto Cooler juice. Others might reminisce about McDonald's deep fried apple pies (the modern ones don't even come close), Kudos brand granola bars, or Hostess Pudding Pies. And if you remember Gripz snacks with fondness, there is good news: you can still get them.

Advertisement

Gripz debuted in 2005 and were perfect for tossing in a lunchbox, back pack, or sports bag. These handheld pouches contained Cheez-Its, chocolate chip cookies, graham crackers, and other popular treats. You simply tore off the corner of the package and poured the contents right into your mouth or hand. For those of you who assumed the snack was discontinued, the line is indeed alive and well, and available at some Walmart stores and Amazon, although they have sold out at the latter before. So, if Gripz was a favorite of yours growing up, now might be the time to stock up, in case they ever really do join one of the many snacks that have been discontinued, may they rest in pieces.