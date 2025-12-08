Alton Brown's Favorite Tinned Fish Brand Is One Of The Trendiest

Far be it from me to say much about the cost of tinned fish. I'm no supply chain analyst. But the one thing that might put a dampener on this, or I guess... break the ring off the tinned fish can, is the price. Fishwife anchovies come in a pack of three, priced at $27. That's $9 per tin. You can get store brand anchovies at various grocery stores for under $3. I'm also no math genius but that's one hell of a difference.

Anchovies, really any tinned fish, are also supposed to be a rugged, proletarian and immigrant meal. They are an extremely economical way to dramatically increase your protein, B vitamins and healthy fats. So it's hard to fathom how one company can charge several hundred times more than others. There are some interesting Reddit discussions on this. One user notes that, even working in the industry they're baffled by Fishwife's prices because the tins come from the same production facilities as others. Are we really paying for just those brightly colored little boxes?

If you can afford or splurge on Fishwife, more power to you. For other tinned fish brands that bring quality and price, look for Nuri, Matiz, King Oscar, or Cole's Patagonia. They'll be about $2.50 to 6 dollars per tin, depending on the fish and what it's packed in. These brands offer the same great flavor as Fishwife.