A Sweet Nutty Glaze That Instantly Elevates Pumpkin Bread Is Just 3 Ingredients Away

Nothing says fall like pumpkin bread. Whether you're a fan of the classic loaf or enjoy it filled with chocolate chips (like me), there's one genius addition you're going to wish you tried sooner — and it only requires three ingredients — peanut butter glaze.

To make peanut butter glaze for your pumpkin bread, combine creamy (not crunchy) peanut butter, powdered sugar, and water or milk together until you achieve a smooth consistency. If you want to add a fourth ingredient for some extra flavor, stir in a splash of vanilla extract. Keep in mind that the kind of peanut butter you use should inform how much powdered sugar to add: For all-natural peanut butter, you might want to use more than if you're using a type that already contains sugar. (For convenience, The Takeout ranked peanut butter brands from worst to best.)

Peanut butter and pumpkin might sound strange at first, but it's actually delicious. Think about it: Peanut butter is earthy, salty, creamy, and bold, while pumpkin tastes sweet, earthy, warm, and mellow. By using the peanut butter as a glaze, it doesn't overpower the spiced pumpkin bread — it enhances it. This three-ingredient glaze gives your pumpkin bread a little something special and adds a depth of flavor you didn't know you were missing.