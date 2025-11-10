12 Drive-Thru Etiquette Rules Everyone Should Know
Picture this: You're at the Wendy's drive-thru. You pull up to the speaker with zero clue what you, or the seven other people in your car, want to eat. You're blasting "Party Rock Anthem" and can't decide between a Baconator or chicken nuggets. What's wrong with this picture? You seem to be missing any drive-thru etiquette.
Drive-thrus have undoubtedly made the food pickup experience easier, and their popularity has skyrocketed since the mid-20th century. We can actually thank In-N-Out for the rise in fast food drive-thru chains. However, their convenience is often only worth it when all parties cooperate properly. No one wants to be stuck in a line behind indecisive cars. Many drive-thru rules come naturally, while others are less instinctual. It may seem silly, but drive-thru etiquette is important to consider as it shows respect to service workers, saves time and energy, and helps the entire process run smoothly. In case you need a refresher, here are some drive-thru etiquette rules every fast food customer should know.
Know your drive-thru order ahead of time
Expecting customers to memorize every fast food menu isn't fair. However, having a decent idea of what you want before pulling into the drive-thru is simple etiquette, as not doing so slows down the entire process. If it's not one of your weird drive-thru habits to pick your order in advance, it may be time to start doing so.
In a Reddit thread, one fast food worker remarked that indecisive customers annoy every drive-thru employee. A plethora of users commented back, complaining that drive-thru menus are hard to see and menu changes frequently occur. However, those with similar grievances should remember that most, if not all, fast food establishments offer apps in which customers can view and even order from the drive-thru menu. Advance mobile ordering is a small hack that takes this rule to the next level. You still have to go through the drive-thru line, but you can customize and pay for your food before ever reaching the restaurant. If you wait for the line, though, try to be mindful of the time it takes to complete your order.
Speak loudly and clearly when ordering food
Fast food employees can't input your order correctly if they can't hear it. While no one needs to yell, slightly and intentionally raising your voice is a small piece of drive-thru etiquette to uphold. Drive-thru employees on a Reddit thread also pointed out that volume isn't the only thing to keep in mind. Speaking slowly and clearly is another major factor, since raising your voice won't always clear up confusion. One purported fast food worker pointed out, "Please enunciate! For example, when ordering, 'fries' and 'sprite' sound very similar through a drive thru headset." Another Reddit user called out mumbling at the drive-thru as a huge source of frustration.
It's important to remember that fast food employees hear you through headsets and the background noise of a potentially bustling restaurant. If you are asked to speak louder or repeat yourself, simply do so. While it may take a tiny bit more effort, projecting your voice and enunciating will make everyone's drive-thru experience better.
Have your payment method prepared
At one point or another, you will likely be (or have been) the person who can't find their debit card, the loose change they were going to use, or can't get Apple Pay to open properly. While these hiccups are seemingly inevitable, they happen much less frequently if you have a plan in place.
For example: If you want to pay with cash, have your money in hand as you arrive at the payment window. Or in another case, ensure the card you want to pay with is actually in your wallet. One reported McDonald's employee on Reddit called it disrespectful to leave payment methods completely unprepared, pointing out that the total is both verbally and visually displayed before customers reach the window. A fast food worker on another thread also advised customers not to pay for large orders in all coins ... especially anything smaller than quarters. As mentioned, you can prevent wasted time at the drive-thru by mobile ordering, but otherwise just have your money ready to go.
Don't change your order at the drive-thru window
Technically, fast food employees can add or change orders at the pickup window. However, most consider this annoying or downright rude. On Reddit, one purported McDonald's employee pointed out that this is an especially pertinent drive-thru rule during busy hours. Another Redditor speculated that some customers change their orders on purpose. "And some of them do it because they think it's going to be a hassle to add to or change an order that we will just give it to them," they wrote. Spoiler alert: You usually won't get extra items for free.
This doesn't necessarily mean you can't ask for things at the pickup window. Extra sauce packets or a single bottle of water, for example, are largely considered fine to add as they only require a few button presses for workers. However, adding multiple products or changing previously ordered items is where this rule comes into play. Not only will last-minute changes create confusion for employees preparing orders, but they'll likely lead to your original order sitting out longer and potentially getting cold.
Don't interrupt your order-taker
When drive-thru employees ask questions during ordering, it's usually for a reason. But even if one enters the wrong items, accidentally skips a step, or mishears sections of the order, interrupting over the intercom is not the answer. Not only are these interruptions generally considered rude, but breaking an employee's concentration could prevent order-takers from catching what was said and make the process even more complicated.
As an alternative, service industry workers recommend letting your order-taker lead the conversation. Employees know proper procedures for their particular restaurants, and sometimes work under requirements or constraints that customers aren't aware of. Some internal computer systems only allow workers to add items in a specific configuration or order. For example, the system may first need to confirm a sandwich's size before any sauces are added. By avoiding interruptions, employees can mark down orders easily and correctly the first time.
Turn off your windshield wipers at the order window
Service work is a hard job; one that many employees complain about or use as a stepping stone. Hours are long, pay is low, and repetitive motions can quickly wear down a person's psyche. The only thing worse than being covered in grease and losing your voice three hours into an eight-hour shift? Doing it all while covered in ice-cold water. Forgetting to turn off your windshield wipers in a drive-thru will likely inflict employees with this damp fate.
This etiquette tip is often overlooked because it doesn't apply every time you're at the drive-thru. However, deactivating your wipers may be one of fast food's most important guidelines. A splash of rainwater, snow, or debris is extremely uncomfortable, and could potentially lower one's immune system. Additionally, a Reddit user pointed out that snow or rain flung off a car can cause slippery floors and unsafe working conditions for employees behind the window.
Pull to the side to check your order is correct
We've all been in that dreaded situation: The restaurant forgets the Frosty you've been dreaming of, or your partner's beloved side of fries. Reviewing your order before going home is not unheard of — you should even check your receipt before leaving the fast food restaurant. However, it's still important to keep etiquette in mind. Instead of staying in the pickup lane, the best thing to do is pulling into a parking spot.
While you may have to re-enter the drive-thru line or run inside to the counter, you won't delay every car behind you or slow down the kitchen's progress as they work through the line. Furthermore, without the pressure (or honking) of the cars behind you, you'll have time and space for a more thorough and accurate check. More often than not though, your order will be correct and you won't have wasted anyone's time.
Don't complain about fast food prices
As far as public opinion goes, it's no secret that some fast food chains are overpriced. However, fast food workers hardly ever impact or dictate prices on the menu. While it's natural to be frustrated by high prices or unexpected increases, the bottom line is that employees can't do anything about it. In fact, employees urge customers to direct grievances towards the company's corporate sector.
"I've had customers complain about prices before, and I've tried many things to say in response," one drive-thru employee shared on Reddit. "Nothing I've ever said has gotten anything but a negative response." Complaining about the prices makes everyone's jobs harder, while slowing down the line for no productive reason.
Feel free to bring up discrepancies if there's an error with the pricing, such as differences from online menus. However, if you're simply angry about the amount of money a Big Mac costs: Don't tell your order-taker about it.
Don't check your phone in the drive-thru
Phone etiquette in the drive-thru can be observed on a case-by-case basis — this tip doesn't apply for those simply checking the time or engaged in casual conversation. However, it does apply if you stop the flow of traffic, ignore service workers for minutes on end, or engage in screaming matches over the phone.
Distractions during social interactions are rude, and distracted driving is even worse. In fact, one Reddit user shared an experience of rear-ending at the drive-thru: "We were in a line of cars, the dude waiting behind me was on his phone, got distracted by it, when it came time to move a bit we all moved but he simply forgot to brake because he was still watching his phone. Crashed into my car." While it was a minor accident, stories like this show why rules of the road should be observed in the drive-thru. Additionally, fast food workers consider it a pet peeve when customers are too enthralled by phones to pay attention.
Don't play loud music (or any other noise)
This example is rude to service workers and fellow customers alike. Blasting music, revving an engine, honking unnecessarily, or breaking out a car karaoke session are just a few examples of excessive noise that most drive-thru goers don't want to hear. The sounds are not only annoying, but can make the entire experience even harder. Not only do many people find such racket inconsiderate and unkind, but too much noise can complicate communication between customers and employees. Even if your drive-thru order-taker is an AI voice, loud noises can interfere with the ordering process and make it difficult to distinguish orders through the cacophony.
Some also argue that playing loud music forces those around you to listen to whatever beats you inflict on them. Through Reddit, one reported fast food employee also lamented that customers with loud engines tend to yell over the noise, instead of turning it off so both parties can hear the interaction.
Don't smoke in the drive-thru
Actively smoking in the drive-thru line is disrespectful to service workers for a variety of reasons. Being forced to inhale secondhand smoke or even having smoke blown in your face is not a pleasant experience. Fast food workers on Reddit shared that this is a common experience which is overwhelmingly disliked. "I just wish people would put out their cigarette at the window," a purported employee wrote. "One time a guy reached for the bag I was handing him with the hand holding the cigarette, so not only did I get smoke in my face, but embers dropped onto my hand." Another Redditor on the thread mentioned that with the amount of car exhaust in the drive-thru, workers don't want to breathe in any more smoke.
One fast food worker addressed those with asthma. "Whenever someone comes through the drive thru and their car is polluted with tobacco smoke [...] it will trigger an asthma attack and put me out of commission for the next 15 minutes, which inconveniences literally everyone else in line and everyone else who's working." While this may not apply to all asthmatics, the bottom line is that smoking in the drive-thru is disrespectful; negatively affecting workers and the restaurant's efficiency as a whole.
Don't order for many people at once
As fun as it is to place massive fast food orders and try a variety of items, a drive-thru run may not be the appropriate time or place. Requesting large orders in the drive-thru slows down the kitchen, holds up cars, and disrupts the entire operation. One purported McDonald's worker explained that while orders of one or two Happy Meals are fine, anything significantly longer can cause issues. "If your order is too large, it is better to come inside," they commented. "Otherwise, we are clogging up the drive thru or having to pull you forward for pretty long amounts of time." Other fast food employees on Reddit agreed. They noted that many companies encourage quick turnaround times in the drive-thru, which are heavily complicated by large orders. To keep the line moving and the kitchen flowing, many workers urge those with large orders to park and order inside.
Pull up promptly in the drive-thru
This final tip will improve your experience and prevent a common drive-thru pet peeve for others. When waiting in line, make sure to slowly inch up as the cars ahead move. If there isn't a line, it's still important to pull up as the order-taker instructs you to do so. Failing to do so can cause a multitude of issues, such as forcing others to shout into the speaker or potential car accidents.
Additionally, large or complex orders may be asked to pull ahead — or even to the side — to wait. In this case, similarly pull up promptly without questioning the decision. One frustrated Reddit poster writes that a single special order shouldn't cause everyone else to wait 10 extra minutes. Another user commented on those who refuse to pull forward, writing, "If everyone cooperates, everyone gets their food faster, hotter, and in the long run possibly at a slightly lower price. Moving forward 12 feet to wait for your food clearly isn't the losing end of a zero-sum game." To ensure the drive-thru runs smoothly, and to show respect for all the service workers out there, this rule is certainly one to consider.