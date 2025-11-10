12 Drive-Thru Etiquette Rules Everyone Should Know

Picture this: You're at the Wendy's drive-thru. You pull up to the speaker with zero clue what you, or the seven other people in your car, want to eat. You're blasting "Party Rock Anthem" and can't decide between a Baconator or chicken nuggets. What's wrong with this picture? You seem to be missing any drive-thru etiquette.

Drive-thrus have undoubtedly made the food pickup experience easier, and their popularity has skyrocketed since the mid-20th century. We can actually thank In-N-Out for the rise in fast food drive-thru chains. However, their convenience is often only worth it when all parties cooperate properly. No one wants to be stuck in a line behind indecisive cars. Many drive-thru rules come naturally, while others are less instinctual. It may seem silly, but drive-thru etiquette is important to consider as it shows respect to service workers, saves time and energy, and helps the entire process run smoothly. In case you need a refresher, here are some drive-thru etiquette rules every fast food customer should know.