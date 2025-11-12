Abraham Lincoln's Favorite Drink Was Surprisingly Simple

Abraham Lincoln is one of those historical figures, like George Washington or Napoleon, where you sometimes forget that he was a real person. Yes, of course, Lincoln was obviously real — we didn't just collectively hallucinate our 16th U.S. president who led us through the Civil War and emancipated the slaves — but he looms so large, staring back at us from pennies and $5 bills, that he seems to transcend flesh and blood. But he was human after all, with his fair share of health issues, personal foibles, and favorite foods. Honest Abe had a taste for gingerbread cookies, and regularly partook in his favorite drink: plain water.

Does that make Abraham Lincoln one of the original hydro homies? Maybe so, but his taste for water had less to do with its benefits, and more to do with him preferring it over the alternatives at the time, like wines, hard ciders, and liquors. He wasn't a teetotaler – he had no moral or religious objections to alcohol, and he would enjoy the occasional tipple at social events — but he disliked the effect alcohol had on him. He's quoted in "The Presidents' Cookbook" as saying, "It is unpleasant and always leaves me flabby, undone." (This is, as the kids say, a mood.) Perhaps Lincoln might have enjoyed Coca-Cola (or Lyndon B. Johnson's favorite soda, Fresca) if it had been invented, but since an ice cold Coke was still roughly 20 years away at the time of his death, he had to settle for water.