The Costco Fruit Some Shoppers Are Avoiding, According To Reddit

At Costco, you can stock up on practically any grocery item you can think of, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should. Many Reddit users have expressed their frustration with the quality of Costco's citrus, particularly the Cara Cara oranges. One user began a Reddit thread to discuss the Cara Cara oranges, complaining about the regular dryness of the fruit and questioning if others experienced similarities on a consistent basis as well. The thread showcases mixed results.

Although it does showcase some support for the product with one user saying they "have never gotten any bad citrus fruit from Costco," several others share the original poster's contempt. "Whoever the provider is for the Cara Caras is not very focused on quality," says one frustrated user. "Got some Cara Cara oranges [from Costco] that I [almost] took back to the warehouse," grumbles another irritated shopper. According to the thread, there is little consistency on regional variations on the Cara Cara fruits as users who live in similar areas to one another possess differing opinions.

If not dry, how is a Cara Cara orange supposed to be? Originating in a Venezuelan farming region, Cara Cara oranges are uniquely sweet with lower levels of acidity than a standard navel orange. Famed for their bright pinkish-red carpels, this orange variety not only boasts an acidic citrusy taste but a distinct berry-like flavor. Many believe the orange variety is one of the best in the world — but perhaps you'll want to buy them from other grocery stores.