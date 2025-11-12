The Costco Fruit Some Shoppers Are Avoiding, According To Reddit
At Costco, you can stock up on practically any grocery item you can think of, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should. Many Reddit users have expressed their frustration with the quality of Costco's citrus, particularly the Cara Cara oranges. One user began a Reddit thread to discuss the Cara Cara oranges, complaining about the regular dryness of the fruit and questioning if others experienced similarities on a consistent basis as well. The thread showcases mixed results.
Although it does showcase some support for the product with one user saying they "have never gotten any bad citrus fruit from Costco," several others share the original poster's contempt. "Whoever the provider is for the Cara Caras is not very focused on quality," says one frustrated user. "Got some Cara Cara oranges [from Costco] that I [almost] took back to the warehouse," grumbles another irritated shopper. According to the thread, there is little consistency on regional variations on the Cara Cara fruits as users who live in similar areas to one another possess differing opinions.
If not dry, how is a Cara Cara orange supposed to be? Originating in a Venezuelan farming region, Cara Cara oranges are uniquely sweet with lower levels of acidity than a standard navel orange. Famed for their bright pinkish-red carpels, this orange variety not only boasts an acidic citrusy taste but a distinct berry-like flavor. Many believe the orange variety is one of the best in the world — but perhaps you'll want to buy them from other grocery stores.
Various disappointing Costco food items
Many Costco shoppers have expressed their misfortune with and preference against several of the superstore's fruits — not just the Cara Cara oranges. While avocados, limes, blueberries, mangos, and watermelon have all been featured in online discussion posts, strawberries and bananas seem to take the cake for the least liked Costco fruits. One upset customer claims "the strawberries are awful," adding that even ones that are "perfectly ripe" tend to "go bad so quickly." Another Costco shopper communicates their confusion and surprise with the bananas, declaring Costco's "bananas start turning brown when they're still green." Even Costco's fresh vegetables have a similar fate according to Redditors, with broccoli and lettuce among the list of produce with narrow windows of edibility .
And the disappointment isn't reserved for produce. Other disappointing food items fanatics defy include lentils, cottage and cream cheeses, lobster bisque, sushi, and, surprisingly, poultry. I've always known Costco for being famous for its rotisserie chicken (and, of course, the legendary Costco free samples), but the rotisserie chicken and Kirkland chicken breasts aren't what they used to be for many unhappy shoppers.
Some customers have made the case that their local stores don't have these problems though, suggesting that the issue may vary by location. One informed Redditor explained that "temperature abuse and improper rotation is what causes the produce to spoil faster," so "if you have a forklift driver and a fresh foods manager who don't care ... that's where you have bad produce to be more likely." Considering the overwhelming outcry of complaints about Costco produce online, perhaps each location should consider conducting a performance review across produce departments.