Give Enchiladas A Delicious Veggie Twist With This Popular Squash

Enchiladas are a spicy, savory, and saucy meal that's hard not to love. However, certain types can be high in carbs, calories, fat, and salt. While this makes them undeniably delicious, it also means they are a perfect dish for some healthy tweaking. One way to satisfy your enchilada fix while getting some extra nutrition and lower calories is by using zucchini as the base. You'll end up with stuffed zucchini boats that are bursting with meaty and cheesy flavor.

To get this dish just perfect, you have to prepare your zucchini correctly. Start by cutting the zucchinis in half lengthwise, then scooping them out thoroughly. You can add the scooped part to your enchilada filling of choice in order to reduce waste. Place your hollow zucchinis in an oiled oven-safe pan or on top of a little enchilada sauce spread across the bottom. Then, simply stuff the zucchinis full of your usual mild or super spicy enchilada filling, then top them with the rest of the sauce and a healthy sprinkle of cheese. Cover everything with foil and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until everything is bubbly and melted. Serve them up steaming hot for an easy and veggie-rich meal.

Alternatively, you can slice your zucchinis very thin lengthwise and wrap the enchilada filling inside as you would with tortillas. This way, they more closely resemble the construction of actual enchiladas. You can add sauce and cheese over the top, then bake the rolls at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes before serving. No matter how you slice it, an enchilada upgrade is definitely one of the not-boring things you can do with zucchini.