Why Cash-Paying Customers At McDonald's Might Soon Be Paying More (Or Less) For Their Meals

You've likely noticed a small credit card fee tacked on the end of some receipts, particularly at local restaurants and mom-and-pop shops. Businesses have to pay processing fees, so credit card transactions come at a cost. Major chains, meanwhile, prefer card payments. But now, a nationwide penny shortage (caused by the fact the government will no longer be minting pennies) is making it harder for businesses to navigate cash payments, and it's affecting small businesses and major chains alike. On October 31, McDonald's announced that cash payments would now come with an upcharge — or not, depending.

No, McDonald's isn't changing its menu prices again. According to the chain's new policy, some McDonald's locations will now round cash payments up or down to the nearest five cents. The policy won't impact most customers. These days, the majority of transactions are made with credit cards or other cashless payments. Locations that aren't feeling the penny pinch will keep giving customers exact change.

Laws on cash payments vary from state to state, making it hard for nationwide chains to implement one-and-done policies. Some states have laws to prevent retailers from charging more than the stated price, so some McDonald's locations may require customers to provide exact change or pay by card. Other states require businesses to accept cash. "We have a team actively working on long-term solutions to keep things simple and fair for customers," McDonald's said in a statement.