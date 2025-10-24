Got Pennies? Here's What To Expect As Grocery Stores Struggle To Make Change

If you've been to Kroger lately, you may have noticed new signs at the register: "The U.S. Treasury has stopped production of pennies, which is now impacting supply. If using cash for payment, please consider providing exact change." It's not just the oldest grocery store chain in America. Convenience store Kwik Trip has started rounding all cash purchases down to the nearest five cents. Why? Because while the U.S. Treasury announced in late May it will discontinue minting the penny in 2026, the change is already rippling through grocery stores.

A penny might be worth one cent, but it costs almost four cents to make — a number that increased more than half a cent (20%) from last year, when the U.S. Treasury lost more than $85 million by manufacturing more than 3 billion. Ending production could immediately save $56 million per year. The impact of phasing out the penny, however, may be more expensive for consumers. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond estimates that if companies round up to the nearest five cents, it could cost consumers about $6 million each year.

There's another issue: At least 10 states do not legally allow cash transactions to be rounded. Did the U.S. Treasury Department think ahead about logistics? Various national associations say no and have already written to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking asking them to "create a national law allowing businesses to round cash transactions to the nearest nickel." The letter also requested this not violate SNAP benefit terms.