The 12 Worst Sports Stadium Foods That'll Ruin Your Game Day

When it comes to stadium food, expectations are low, and that's part of the charm. You're not at a ball game looking for a Michelin meal. You just want something that's easy to eat with one hand, so you can high-five the stranger next to you with the other. Pretzels and beer are popular picks, and hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. But every year, for whatever reason, stadiums across the country attempt to reinvent game day food. It's like there's an unspoken competition to see who can fit the most ridiculous thing between two buns, or into a souvenir helmet. The results are often disastrous: overflowing burritos, footlong corn dogs, mystery meats. Sure, some of these creations look great on Instagram, but once the flash fades, you're left with soggy fries and sticky fingers.

Impractical dishes and indigestion-causing gut bombs can ruin an entire game day. So, while we respect the hustle, we don't believe that every culinary experiment belongs in the bleachers. From hot dogs that turn into projectiles, to burritos the size of mini bats, we rounded up the worst stadium foods. These strike out harder than a rookie facing Randy Johnson in his prime, and honestly, given how expensive stadium eats have gotten, you might be better off smuggling homemade snacks into the ballpark.